Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah warns of ‘total war’ if Iran is attacked 

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi paramilitary group, has warned of a “total war” if Iran is attacked, signalling it would militarily support Tehran if conflict breaks out as the United States amasses military assets in the region.

The Iran-backed group’s chief, Abu Hussein al‑Hamidawi, issued a fiery statement late on Sunday, calling on fighters to be prepared for war.

He said the “forces of darkness” are gathering to subjugate and destroy Iran, describing the country as the “fortress and pride” of Muslims.

“We affirm to the enemies that war against the [Islamic] Republic will not be a walk in the park,” al‑Hamidawi said.

“But rather, you will taste the bitterest forms of death, and nothing will remain of you in our region.”

When Israel and the US attacked Iran in June last year, its regional allies – known as the “axis of resistance”, which includes Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iraqi armed groups – did not come to its aid.

But al‑Hamidawi suggested that this time would be different, emphasising “the necessity of supporting it from the forces of the axis and assisting it in whatever way they can”.

Kataib Hezbollah is one of the largest groups within the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), founded in 2014 to stop lightning advances by ISIL (ISIS) at the time.

In a phone call with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged Baghdad to keep a distance from Iran.

Rubio said, “Iraq can fully realise its potential as a force for stability, prosperity and security in the Middle East” as Baghdad is expecting a return of Nouri al-Maliki as prime minister after more than 10 years. Al-Maliki first became prime minister in 2006 with the backing of the US. His ties with the US soured after he was accused of implementing sectarian policies that led to the rise of ISIL in Iraq.

“The secretary emphasised that a government controlled by Iran cannot successfully put Iraq’s own interests first, keep Iraq out of regional conflicts or advance the mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and Iraq,” Rubio said, according to State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott.

Tensions between the US and Iran have been approaching a boiling point. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump called on Iranian antigovernment protesters to take over state institutions, telling them that “help is on the way”.

Trump later softened his language, saying he would hold off attacking Iran after receiving assurances from Tehran that the country would halt the execution of dissidents.

But the US administration has proceeded to send an aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East, boosting its military presence in the Gulf.

In recent days, several airlines have suspended flights across the region, including to Israel, due to the prospect of escalation.

Tehran has pledged to defend itself against any attack.

“Iran is doing everything it can diplomatically, but its armed forces will respond firmly to any violation of the country’s sovereignty,” Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday.

Trump warned on Friday that he is watching Iran “very closely”, highlighting that the US military is sending a “big force” towards the country.

“And maybe we won’t have to use it,” the US president said. “We have a lot of ships going that direction, just in case, we have a big flotilla going in that direction, and we’ll see what happens.”