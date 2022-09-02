Iranian Navy seized 2 US Navy maritime drones on Thursday

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Iranian Navy seized two US Navy maritime drones in international waters in the Red Sea on Thursday.

The drones were eventually released, but a US defense official says the incident looks like an escalation of Iranian hostile actions against the United States.

Earlier this week, a similar incident occurred in the Persian Gulf. “The fact that this happened two days after their unsuccessful attempt in the Arabian (Persian) Gulf looks to be an escalation,” the official said

The incident began Thursday, the official said, when the Iranian Navy ship was observed taking two US drones out of the water “in an attempt to steal them,” according to the official. The US then quickly moved in with two nearby destroyers, the USS Nitze and USS Delbert D. Black, as well as two helicopters and communicated by radio to demand the drones be returned.

The Iranians agreed but asked to wait until daylight on Friday for safety reasons which the US agreed to, the official said.

