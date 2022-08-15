Iranian adviser suggests nuclear deal is ‘closer’ than ever as Tehran responds to EU proposal

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Iran has sent its response to a European Union proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, state news agency IRNA reported, as the country’s chief adviser to negotiations tweeted that an agreement was closer than ever, but not yet done.

IRNA reported that Iran returned the draft Vienna Agreement to the EU Tuesday, but the agency didn’t publish Iran’s response.

On Twitter, Iran’s negotiating team adviser Mohammad Marandi said Iran had “expressed its concerns” about the draft, but the “remaining issues are not very difficult to resolve.”

“Those concerns are founded upon past US/EU violations. I can’t say that there will be a deal, but we’re closer than we’ve been before,” Marandi wrote.

The United States withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. In the wake of the US withdrawal, Iran has increasingly violated the agreements it made under the deal and expanded its nuclear program.

Read More