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By Lyndal Rowlands and Erin Hale

Published On 28 Mar 202628 Mar 2026

  • US President Donald Trump has said he is “very disappointed” with NATO’s response to the war on Iran. Speaking at a business conference, Trump said: “I’ve always said NATO is a paper tiger. And I always said we help NATO, but they’ll never help us.”
  • Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned a “heavy price” will be exacted after Israel attacked two civilian nuclear sites and steel factories, while Iran’s military warned the US and Israel that they are “playing with fire” by attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure.