Invitation to SOCA Artistes and the Soca Fraternity

The Ministry of Education, Sport and Creative Industries is inviting ALL SocaArtistes and members of the Soca Fraternity to attend a very important meetingto discuss the way forward for the 2023 Party Monarch Competition.

This meeting will be held on Wednesday 8th March at 5:00 p.m. in theConference Room at the Sir John E. St. Luce Finance and Conference Centre, onFactory Road.

All are asked to be in attendance and to be on time.

