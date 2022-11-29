Intruder takes nothing from St. Johnston’s Village home, but sexually assaults Young Woman before fleeing

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOURCE: REAL NEWS

A 23-year-old woman reportedly was sexually assaulted by a man who broke into her house in the early hours of the morning.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 2:15 a.m. on Monday, November 28.

The masked intruder reportedly entered the St. Johnston’s Village home by prying open a western door. Having gained entry to the house, he proceeded to an eastern bedroom and ransacked it, but nothing reportedly was stolen.

He subsequently committed the sexual offense on the woman before fleeing the scene via the same route he entered the house.

Reports are that the perpetrator also stole a navy jacket from the victim’s clothesline.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP