Int’l female leaders headline Woman Ignite Success Summit 2023 Loop Jamaica

After a powerful launch of the Woman Ignite Success Summit earlier this year, plans are in full motion to stage the second summit as an exclusive, in-person experience at Kingston’s exquisite AC Hotel under the theme: “activate”.

The event, which is scheduled for next January 27 -28, has attracted over 15 local and international speakers and music ministers, including Ghanaian-born Dr Jackie Greene, wife to American gospel musician and Pastor Travis Greene.

Other speakers include author and business consultant Dr Joan Wright Good; attorney Rochelle Gapere, high-performance coach Natalie Taylor; marriage and family therapist, Dr Carla Dunbar; licensed financial advisor and author, Deborah Allen and motivational speaker, Evangelist Althea Stoddart.

The two-day event is designed to empower participants in the areas of business, career, entrepreneurship, finance and wealth, blended families, marriage, relationships and physical wellness.

WISS Founder and ONEGROUP CEO Keneshia Nooks Blake explained: “WISS has gone leaps and bounds since we launched in January. The summit continues to highlight issues that affect women and provides a safe zone for them to become real with each other and themselves. For next year, we have managed to attract at least five speakers from the US, while gaining the attention of a range of local pastors and leaders in business.

Local female gospel worshippers Nadine Blair, Alicia Taylor, Andrea McCurdy, Trevelle Clark Whyne, Sadra Madonna Lindsay, Khamiele Lawrence, Osheen Jarrett and Christina Broderick will also deliver musical ministries as part of the full WISS2023 experience.

Organisers of WISS have also recently announced the launch of the WAR [women-at-risk] Initiative, which aims to provide ongoing hand-holding and counselling for approximately 18 women who are victims of gender-based violence and abuse, trauma, rape, human trafficking, teenage pregnancy and mental health issues.

“Our foundation works to connect women 18-35 years to their goals for education, employment, financial, mental and physical well-being. Our aim is to provide hope, healing and a firm foundation for young women across Jamaica and throughout the region,’ Nooks Blake said.

WISS2023 is coordinated by the Woman Ignite Foundation and supported through funding by Sagicor.

