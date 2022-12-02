Inshan Ishmael wants answers on flooding

Black Immigrant Daily News

Inshan Ishmael

Community activist and broadcaster Inshan Ishmael is seeking information on what caused the flooding in Bamboo No 1 and 2 last week. His attorney Richard Jaggasar has sent separate requests were sent to the permanent secretary of the Works and Transport Ministry and the Drainage Division.

In the requests, Jaggasar said the extensive flooding left residents trapped in their homes without access to food or water. Villagers had to assist where they could, he said. Jaggasar said no one from the ministry had offered relief or a solution for the flooding.

Ishmael wants to know who the ministry holds responsible for the flooding; who will bear the cost of addressing the problem; why the pumps at the Caroni River bank were not functioning; and which contractors got jobs for work at the riverbank from 2019-2022.

He also wants a report that details what caused the flooding; an explanation of why encroachment on the Caroni riverbank was not addressed before the 2022 rainy season; work actually done on the riverbank: the names of contractors who did work in Bamboo No 3; details of the work done and costs; and steps being taken to address the flooding problem.

NewsAmericasNow.com