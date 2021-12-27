Home
Indonesische adellijke bloedlijn in Suriname in boek vastgelegd – DWTonline.com
The content originally appeared on:
De Ware Tijd Online
Roberto Moeljadi is werkelijk van adellijke stand. Dat is bij de presentatie van ‘Silence the Truth-De verborgen sultan van Yogyakarta’, het debuutboek van Reginia Kromoprajitno, naar voren gekomen uit een document dat de authenticiteit bevestigt. Het werd voorgelezen door pak Sapto Sopawiro.
