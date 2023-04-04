India avalanche kills six, injures 17

The content originally appeared on: CNN

New Delhi

CNN

—

Seven tourists were killed and 13 others injured in a major avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim, local police said Tuesday.

The incident occurred at about 11.10 a.m. local time, the army said in a statement to CNN.

The army said at least 20 people were rescued alive after several vehicles traveling to Nathu La mountain pass were hit by snow.

Some of the survivors were in critical condition and rescue operations are ongoing, senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told CNN.

The avalanche took place near the Nathu La mountain pass and struck a road connecting Nathu La and the state capital Gangtok.

Lepcha told CNN that avalanches were unusual at this time of year, and blamed unseasonal rain and snow in the area.

Another 350 tourists and 80 vehicles were rescued after roads were cleared of snow, said the army.

Kavita Agarwal, a traveler from Delhi, told Reuters that police warned tourists against visiting a lake on the way to the Nathu La pass due to inclement weather.

“Distressed by the avalanche in Sikkim. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” wrote Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

“I hope the injured recover soon. Rescue ops are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”