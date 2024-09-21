World News
‘Inconceivable toll of human suffering’ in Gaza, says UN human rights chief
21 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
Video Duration 06 minutes 24 seconds 06:24
Israeli military attacks have continued across the Strip, including in Rafah, where heavy fighting has been reported, and Israeli forces have destroyed two residential homes, killing at least 13 people.
The fallout continues from Israeli forces abusing the bodies of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as residents say soldiers used military bulldozers to lift the four bodies and take them away after the deadly raid in Qabatiya.
The fallout continues from Israeli forces abusing the bodies of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, as residents say soldiers used military bulldozers to lift the four bodies and take them away after the deadly raid in Qabatiya.
Related News
05 September 2024
DR Congo expects first shipment of mpox vaccines to arrive on Thursday
12 September 2024
‘Light in any room’: Friends hail Aysenur Eygi, US citizen killed by Israel
26 August 2024
Up to 200 people killed in attack in central Burkina Faso
27 August 2024