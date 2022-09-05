In pictures: Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister

Photos: Liz Truss, the UK’s new prime minister

Rob Pinney/Pool/Reuters

Sefcovic and Truss meet in London in February 2022. Truss supported remaining in the European Union in the UK’s referendum in 2016. At the time, Truss tweeted that she was backing those who wanted to remain in the bloc because “it is in Britain’s economic interest and means we can focus on vital economic and social reform at home.” Truss now backs Brexit, saying that her fears before the referendum that it could cause “disruption” were mistaken.