in photos: 75 years of independence: India and Pakistan

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi, with independence activists during the Dandi March — a non-violent act of civil disobedience on April 6, 1930. Gandhi would become widely known as the man credited with securing India’s independence. PA Images/Reuters

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as Mahatma Gandhi, with independence activists during the Dandi March — a non-violent act of civil disobedience on April 6, 1930. Gandhi would become widely known as the man credited with securing India’s independence. PA Images/Reuters

In August 1947, the Indian subcontinent won its independence from the British, and two nations were born.

But the borders of the new countries — Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan — were drawn in haste, prompting one of the largest mass migrations in history and giving rise to some of the worst sectarian violence the subcontinent has ever seen.

The legacy of that violent separation has reverberated ever since, including in several wars the two countries have fought against each other.

Seventy-five years on, the birth of the two nations remains one of the most compelling tales of the 20th century. We look back at the creation of India and Pakistan, and the remarkable moments they have witnessed, from their freedom fighters to their leaders and the many ordinary people whose lives have been shaped by their partition.