Imran Khan supporters defy tear gas, roadblocks as they march on Islamabad
26 November 2024
- Thousands of supporters of Imran Khan seeking the release of the former Pakistan prime minister defy roadblocks and tear gas to march to the gates of the capital, Islamabad, which has been locked down since late Saturday.
- At least four paramilitary rangers and two policemen have been killed and dozens injured in clashes between security forces and members of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI) since Monday, according to the interior ministry.
