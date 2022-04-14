Iggy Azalea Says Her Baby Daddy Playboi Carti Capping About Taking Care Of Her

Iggy Azalea says Playboi Carti is not taking care of her despite him saying otherwise.

Iggy Azalea shared that she had a good laugh after the father of her child, Playboi Carti, in a recent interview on fatherhood, said he takes care of everyone, including his “baby mom.”

Iggy and Playboi Carti welcomed their baby boy Onyx to the world in June 2020, but their parenting relationship has been rocky, with her later slamming Playboi for not spending the holidays with his son but rather focusing on his album promotions.

Since then, they seem to be happily co-parenting, with her complaining less on the internet.

For the most part, the now 26-year-old seems to be enjoying fatherhood and recently spoke about the journey with XXL mag, where he says, “I take care of my baby mom,” among other things.

In the interview, he boasted about how great Iggy is as a mother.

“And Iggy, she’s a great mom. I love her to death. I’m single. She’s single now. But that’s one of the best mothers in the world. And that’s what you got to put in the book, you hear me? I love her to death. She is the best mother in the world.”

He also spoke about taking on the responsibility as a father despite Iggy previously calling him a deadbeat dad.

“I’m a father. You know what I’m saying? You know how it is having kids. I just got responsibilities,” Carti said. “I pay a lot of bills. I take care of a lot of people. I take care of my mom. I take care of my family. I take care of my baby mom [and] I take care of my son. There’s a lot of people I take care of. So, it’s like, I gotta keep doing it.”

Iggy Azalea, however, caught wind of the interview and had an issue with him saying he takes care of her. The Australian blonde bombshell shared a quick reply on Twitter, where she seemingly laugh off the statement made by her baby daddy who insinuate that he is taking care of her financially.

“Take care of me? Lmaooooo,” she tweeted. “Let’s not get carried away now.” A fan replied that they, too, were shocked by the statement, with Iggy adding, “I laughed. A lot.”

Iggy Azalea also added that she and Playboi Carti are not on good terms. “I don’t f*** with a man I’m not even remotely on good terms with claiming he pays my bills,” she said on Twitter.

Screenshot Twitter