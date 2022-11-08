Ice Spice Gets Fans Support After Drake Took Shots At Her On “Her Loss”

Fans showing Ice Spice support after Drake took a jab at her on his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Ice Spice isn’t bothered by references by Drake or his fans who think that he dissed her rap skills on his 21 Savage joint album, ‘Her Loss’ released on Friday (Nov. 4). Shortly after the song “Backoutsideboyz” was released, fans felt that Drake was speaking about Ice Spice after he ridiculed her rap skills.

“She a ten tryna rap, it’s good on mute,” Drake said. Ice Spice is maintaining a positive attitude despite the apparent diss. “At least ima 10,” she said with accompanying who cares and laughing emojis.

On Twitter, fans reacted to the red-haired rapper’s post, with 101K people liking the post and 10K people retweeting it. “Mmmm it’s only right you respond tho like if I was I wouldn’t let a ni*** diss me with no consequences,” one person told her.

Another fan referenced her lyrics from her latest song, “Bikini Bottom.” “I got two milli’ for using a mic, b*tch. Think about that when you type (Haha).”

Her song “Bikini Bottom” also earned one million youtube views alone after its debut, giving the Gen Z rapper a big boost.

“Somehow you find a way to make me like you more and more everyday! Cuz I know that’s right!” another said.

Meanwhile, some fans felt that the rapper was not dissing Ice Spice as one referenced Drake’s DM message to her months ago that read, “that Munch and your on the radar freestyle hard af I’mma play em on our radio show.”

“Don’t listen to him queen he’s just salty you wouldn’t let him hit,” another fan wrote.

Drake and Ice Spice were previously rumored to be dating as she had flown out to visit the rapper in Toronto and attend a music festival. Still, shortly after they unfollowed each other.

Neither has addressed the reason for their falling out.