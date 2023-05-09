ibex Sponsors Outsource2Jamaica Conference 2023

News Americas, KINGSTON, Jamaica, Weds. May 10, 2023: ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the Outsource2Jamaica Conference 2023 in St. James, Jamaica, May 10-11, 2023. In addition, ibex Senior Director of Talent Acquisition Octavia McIntosh will participate in the Destination Dialogue Panel to discuss Jamaica’s potential as a hub for the global services sector.

“As a global leader and innovator in delivering customer experience (CX) solutions geared for the digital-first marketplace, we are pleased to sponsor the Outsource2Jamaica Conference and support the growing outsourcing sector on the island,” said Tamara Ricketts-Brown, VP of Operations and Jamaica Country Manager, ibex. “Jamaica has earned a place as one of the top markets for BPOs around the globe. ibex views Jamaica as an excellent outsourcing market based on its well-educated English-speaking talent pool, robust infrastructure, and stable government. We continue to invest in growing our operations in Jamaica, where we currently have six sites and more than 7,500 employees.”

The Outsource2Jamaica Conference and Exposition, which is the largest event focused on Jamaica’s Global Services Sector (GSS), is presented by the (GSAJ). GSAJ is the leading representative body serving the Information, Communications Technology, Logistics Outsourcing and Business Process Outsourcing (Contact Center) sectors in Jamaica.

The theme for this year’s Outsource2Jamaica is “Ahead of the Curve”. The program is designed to showcase the resilience, growth and determination of this sector, illustrate how members in Jamaica have grown and pivoted, and promote Jamaica as the leading English-speaking outsourcing hub of the Caribbean.

“ibex is a long-standing and proud member of the GSAJ and will continue to be a champion in the effort to grow the outsourcing industry in Jamaica and bring higher value CX services and support opportunities to the island,” added Ricketts-Brown.

For more information about Outsource2Jaim, please visit https://outsource2jamaica.com/.

About ibexibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.