Ian’s Death Toll In Cuba Rises

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Sept. 29, 2022: As Florida battles its own recovery effort in the light of the passage of Hurricane Ian’s category 4 onslaught Wednesday, Cuba, which suffered the storm’s wrath first, says the fatalities after the passage of hurricane Ian has risen to three.

The official media Cubadebate reported the third fatality, which adds to the two deaths already reported the day before, after Ian slammed the island as a Category three hurricane, leaving the country in the dark and causing notable destruction and intense rains and winds.

The National Electric System (SEN), which collapsed and left the island in the dark says it is now returning electricity to small “microsystems” with the aim of connecting the regions little by little.

A fallen utility pole and tree lies against a home following Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Photographer: Natalia Favre/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The UN has offered to help Cuba. The United Nationssaid Wednesday that it offered emergency aid to Cuba after the passage of Hurricane Ian and that it is in contact with the country’s authorities to try to respond to the needs that are identified.

According to the organization, “although resources are scarce,” Cuba was already offered the supply of food and other products that were prepared in advance as the first phase of the response.

A utility worker fixes power lines following Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Photographer: Natalia Favre/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In addition, the United Nations is “ready to support additional needs that are identified,” spokesman Stéphane Dujarric explained during his daily press conference according to EFE.

Dujarric said that the UN team in Cuba is working with the country’s authorities to analyze the impact of the hurricane and activate the appropriate response mechanisms.

Courtenay Rattray, the chief of staff of the secretary general, António Guterres, also spoke with the Cuban delegation to the United Nations to convey her concern about the situation on the island, the spokesman said.