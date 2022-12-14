How to build a legacy with generational wealth Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

It’s easy to get caught up with the present needs that you lose sight of the importance of building generational wealth.

Generational wealth moves from one generation to the next. Also known as family wealth or legacy wealth, general wealth happens when a person has, over time, generating wealth through real estate assets, stock market investments, a company/ business etc.

One of the concepts of creating a generational legacy is to first ensure that you secure your financial goals to make the necessary preparations for your wealth to outlast you and continue to benefit your family even after you are gone.

Don’t take it for granted that your current income will save you and your family when the realities of life hit. Sickness, death, and the day-to-day demands of your dependents can clean you out in the blink of an eye. Therefore, it is prudent that make it a priority to ensure that your parents and your children’s financial future are secured.

Here are five ways you can build generational wealth:

1. Invest in the stock market. This helps to create generational wealth over the long term, as some stocks have the potential to continue growing for decades.

2. Invest in real estate because property values increase over time.

3. Build a business. This might be easier said than done, but having a successful business which you can pass down to your children is a good way of setting them up for the future.

4. Take advantage of life insurance. Life insurance provides the means to protect your family in the event of your untimely passing. By investing in a life insurance plan, you are preventing financial tragedy for your children.

5. Invest in your child’s education. A good education can provide a way for your children to support themselves as they can pursue high-paying jobs that can help them take on their finances. If you can help your children complete college without any debt, then you are setting them up for a bright financial future.

Knowing how to create generational wealth is very important, but if you generate wealth and have no plan to ensure it is properly handed over to your family, then what would you have secured your wealth for?

Let’s ensure that doesn’t happen. Here are some tips to help you smoothly pass on generational wealth:

1. Create an estate plan2. Write a will3. Set up custodial accounts4. Name beneficiaries for your accounts

Building wealth to last for generations is necessary. Remember, once you have your finances under control, the next step is safeguarding your family’s future.

Keisha Bailey is an experienced investment strategist who teaches people how to earn passive income, create wealth, reclaim time and reach financial freedom by investing. She works with investors to create highly profitable portfolios so that they can build wealth faster. If you are looking to learn how to level up your money, she can be reached at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com