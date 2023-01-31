House to debate Erla Christopher as CoP

Black Immigrant Daily News

Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher.

Photo by Marvin Hamilton –

THIS Friday the House of Representatives will debate the nomination of acting commissioner of police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, to become the country’s next substantive CoP. Hers was the sole name on a list compiled by the Police Service Commission and sent to President of the Republic Paula-Mae Weekes for forwarding to the House for debate, said a TV6 News report on Monday evening, citing an interview with House Leader Camille Robinson-Regis.

Robinson-Regis said the PSC had sent the name to the House for debate at its earliest convenience, which will be Friday at 1.30 pm.

Robinson-Regis was quoted as saying she would not pre-judge what would happen in the House debate, but just said the notification had gone to Parliament.

Former acting CoP Mc Donald Jacob had reached retirement age last year January and had received a one-year extension.

The country’s last substantive CoP was Gary Griffith from 2018-2021.

