House Of Assembly To Meet – St. Lucia Times News

A Sitting of the House of Assembly is scheduled for Tuesday, December 6th, 2022 with Papers to be laid by the Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security, the Honourable Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, the Honourable Minister for Commerce, Manufacturing, Business Development, Cooperatives and Consumer Affairs and the Honourable Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Food Security and Rural Development.

The Motion for consideration is as follows:

BE IT RESOLVED that Parliament authorizes the Minister of Finance to borrow the amount of USD102,128,294.00 from the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China to provide Budgetary support for the fiscal year 2022/2023;

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that —(a) the loan is repayable in twenty years commencing from the date of first disbursement of the loan inclusive of a grace period of five years;

(b) the loan is repayable in thirty consecutive equal or as nearly equal as possible semi-annual instalments, the first of which must be made on the last day of the sixty-sixth month from the date the first advance under the loan is made by the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China;

(c) interest is payable at a rate of the six-month Chicago Mercantile Exchange Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate plus zero point two per cent and one point two five per cent per annum;

(d) if the full amount of the loan has been drawn down, each principal instalment must be in the amount of USD3,404,277.00, except that the last principal instalment must be in the amount of USD3,404,261.00.

The following Bill is down for consideration:

1. Virtual Asset Business

Tuesday’s Sitting is scheduled to commence at 10:00a.m.

The Sitting of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

SOURCE: Government Information Service

