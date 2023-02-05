Hopetown residents protest after duo struck down by speeding car

Black Immigrant Daily News

One of the cars on fire

Residents of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice (WCB) have erupted in protests following an accident which left two persons injured.

According to information reaching this publication, some vehicles have been set on fire.

Earlier today, a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank and a student of Fort Wellington Secondary School were seriously injured after they were struck down by a speeding car along the Fort Wellington Public Road, WCB.

Injured is GDF Reservist, Kevin Wilson while the student is Jaheim Gangoo.

Reports are that the duo was about to cross the Fort Wellington Public Road, when a speeding car crashed into them.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the car allegedly stopped at the scene briefly and then sped away. The car was later intercepted a short distance away and the driver was detained.

The Guyana Police Force has not issued any statement on the development.

NewsAmericasNow.com