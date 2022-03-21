Hong Kong tries to ‘relaunch’ its economy by lifting flight bans and cutting quarantine

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)Hong Kong announced Monday that it would lift flight bans and shorten quarantine requirements after two years of tough Covid restrictions that havehurt the city’s economy and standing among global business.

In a press conference Monday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that residentsof nine countries, including India, the United Kingdom and the United States would be allowed to return home starting April 1. The other nations are Australia, Canada, France, Nepal, Pakistan and the Philippines.

Only vaccinated residents of Hong Kong will be eligible to return from those nine countries. It was not immediately clear what the changes meant for non-residents arriving from any country outside mainland China.

Flights from the nine countries were banned earlier this year, as the Omicron variant was spreading across the world. Lam said the bans weren’t necessary anymore since the coronavirus situation in Hong Kong was no longer any better than in other countries.

Once Asia’s undisputed business hub, the southern Chinese city is currently undergoing a troubling fifth wave of infections, leading to more fatalities, an overload of the health care system, a brain drain and a huge punch to the economy. Despite that, the government has largely remained committed to its “zero Covid” policy, maintaining stringent social distancing requirements and forcing many businesses to close temporarily.

Read More