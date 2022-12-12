Heavy rises and falls mark trading last Friday Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Come Monday traders will have options to buy into stocks that vacillated heavily on Friday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Traders usually buy low and sell high but in a market beset with uncertainty new rules may apply.

JMMB preference shares gained 15 per cent to $3.23, Honey Bun gained 14 per cent to $7.78, and Purity gained 11 per cent to $2.01.

On the declining side, Eppley preference shares dipped 15 per cent to $6.60, followed by Eppley down 13 per cent to $32.19, and Victoria Mutual Investments down 12.50 per cent to $3.47.

The JSE market risks continue to rise to counter the increased yields available from risk-free Government paper. Benchmark interest rates have grown from 0.5 to 7 per cent over the course of a year.

The JSE Index declined by 1,613.21 points ( 0.47 per cent) to close at 338,788.73 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,890,999 valued at $27,224,258.14.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 40.36 points ( 1.04 per cent) to close at 3,919.75 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,163,615 valued at $12,309,172.30.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,141.14 points ( 0.32 per cent) to close at 352,014.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,054,614 valued at $39,533,430.44.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index declined by 2,298.69 points ( 0.60 per cent) to close at 382,369.29 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,888,659 valued at $27,035,209.54.

The JSE Select Index declined by 21.66 points ( 0.25 per cent) to close at 8,490.57 points and the volume traded amounted to 441,281 valued at $10,516,682.90.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.36 points ( 0.16 per cent) to close at 226.71 points and the volume traded amounted to 246,142 valued at $13,108.03.

The JSE Cross Listed Index advanced by 0.07 points ( 0.12 per cent) to close at 58.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,338 valued at $189,048.60.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 1.10 points ( 1.34 per cent) to close at 80.85 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,172,296 valued at $12,593,403.08.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.02 points ( 0.02 per cent) to close at 94.90 points and the volume traded amounted to 2,295,973 valued at $19,100,507.51.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 100 stocks of which 37 advanced, 44 declined and 19 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 6,054,614 units valued at $39,533,430.44.

