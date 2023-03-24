Heavy equipment operator files negligence claim against the Government Loop Cayman Islands

Heavy equipment operator files negligence claim against the Government Loop Cayman Islands
Black Immigrant Daily News

Mr Alfredo Powery, who also trades as A&A Heavy Equipment and D&D Heavy Equipment, has filed a claim with the Grand Court against the Cayman Islands Government and the Attorney General for negligence.

According to the claim dated March 9, 2023, Mr Powery was allegedly engaged by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to carry out emergency excavation works at the George Town Landfill on March 13, 2020, at approximately 2:30am.

Mr Powery alleges that “suddenly and without warning, the digger which he was operating was caused to topple over,” and this accident “was caused and/or contributed to by the negligence of the DEH, its servants or agents, which included the Cayman Islands Fire Service.”

As a result of the accident, Mr Powery argues that he and his businesses “have suffered personal injury, loss, and damage” and is now claiming general and special damages.

Mr Powery is also seeking the payment of interest in accordance with s34 of the Judicature Act (2021 Revision) and his court costs.

