Hamilton Reserve Bank, Hometown Bank of Alexander Hamilton, Exclusively Sponsors Nevis Kite Flying Competition on Good Friday

JESSUPS ESTATE, Nevis, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com), the hometown bank of Alexander Hamilton, announces exclusive sponsorship of the annual Nevis Kite flying competition in the Covid-free Nevis, organized by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) government.

Hamilton Reserve Bank lends its support to the local community as part of the Bank’s longstanding Diversity and Community Enrichment program.

The Nevis Kite Flying event will take place on Good Friday, April 2nd. Historically, many residents and families participate in the annual event. During the Covid pandemic, St. Kitts & Nevis has maintained Covid-free due to prudent government policies.

Hamilton Reserve Bank combines powerful modern banking with the cherished values of Alexander Hamilton, a Founding Father of America. As the largest global bank in the entire region with worldwide customers, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a “fortress” balance sheet, pristine regulatory history, and a rapidly expanding customer base from more than 150 countries, delivering efficient services in 10 different currencies to clients that include large institutions, individuals, businesses, and ultra-high-net-worth family offices seeking reliable banking and investment solutions.

About HAMILTON RESERVE BANK

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com) is a fully regulated global bank (SWIFT: NIBTKNNE) with a deep British heritage. Powered by advanced modern banking technology, the Bank offers personal banking, business banking, and investment solutions in 10 different currencies across 150+ countries, serving a large, rapidly expanding worldwide clientele. The Bank has a “fortress” balance sheet, zero customer loan exposure, pristine compliance history, an exceptional CET1 capital ratio, strong customer privacy protection, speedy client onboarding, and 24/7 mobile banking. The Bank’s independent asset management affiliate is regulated by the U.S. SEC, which advises the Morningstar 5-Star rated, New York Stock Exchange listed Volshares Large Cap ETF (NYSE stock symbol: VSL), a top 1% performer three years in a row. Hamilton Reserve Bank engages in four areas: Banking, Trust & Escrow, Capital Markets, and Asset Management. Headquartered on a large bank compound at the Hamilton Reserve Bank Plaza in St. Kitts & Nevis, Alexander Hamilton’s birthplace and a thriving British Commonwealth nation, Hamilton Reserve Bank is the largest global bank in the region, maintaining worldwide offices and global customer support.

