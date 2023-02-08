‘Gypsy’ among Extempo finalists

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dion Diaz sings in the prelims of the National Extempo at Kaiso House Calypso Tent, Queen’s Park Savannah on Monday. He has made it to the finals. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

NATIONAL Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman and calypsonian Winston “Gypsy” Peters as well as Myron “Calypso Nite” Bruce are among the finalists in the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) Extempo and Freestyle competition final called Kaisorama.

Both Gypsy and Calypso Nite are former extempo monarchs. Gypsy is regular in the compeition.

Veteran extempo artiste Philip “Black Sage” Murray who performed on Monday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

The seven finalists will compete against reigning monarch Brian London. The finals will be held at the Grand Stand, Queen’s Park Savannah, February 16 from 7.30 pm.

Wendell Goodridge, aka Good Rich, was another contestant at the Kaiso House on Monday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

Calypso Nite is also a finalist in the freestyle competition. A media release said this is a new competition which initially drew 15 participants. There will now be eight people in the freestyle finals.

Mark “Contender” John sings before the appreciative crowd at Kaiso House in Queen’s Park Savannah on Monday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

Extempo finalists

Dion DiazElysia “Lady Syn Tax” RayJoseph “Lingo” Vautor-La PlaceliereMyron “Calypso Nite” BruceNyol ManswellPhillip “Black Sage” MurrayWinston “Gypsy” PetersBrian London

Marcus Hazel, sings during the prelims of the national extempo competition. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

Freestyle Finalists

Myron “Calypso Nite” BruceRayon “Make It Happen – The itis of whattis” BernadoSalem “King” KingRohan “Fireball” RichardsAkeem “Preedy” ChanceHeaven “Snakey” CharlesClint “Blue Magic” DavisShakir “Sackie” Harewood

