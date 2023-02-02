GuyExpo returns this year

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Sophia Exhibition Complex is set to undergo major rehabilitation works in preparation for the hosting of Guyana’s largest trade expo, GuyExpo 2023.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond, while defending the $6.53 billion allocated to the ministry for its capital projects, noted that $14.5 million will go towards the refurbishment works at the complex.

The works will entail repairs and recapping of staff quarters, repairs to the fuel bond, installation of storage shelves, refurbishing of the GuyExpo secretariat, repairs to the roof shed, and main stage area at the main auditorium.

The floors, walls and stage of the main auditorium will also be repaired and repainted while defective outlets and lighting fixtures in the office building will be replaced.

Also, a fence will be constructed at a cost of $13.847 million, while $5 million was allocated for the hosting of the activity this year.

GuyExpo was first held in 1995 and was an annual event. It grew to attract hundreds of local and international businesses, creating a platform for producers to showcase and promote their products, and create opportunities for businesses locally and internationally.

The event was downsized under the previous APNU+AFC Administration.

The event was last held in 2016.

NewsAmericasNow.com