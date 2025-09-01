Guyana Sets September 1, 2025 Elections Amid Venezuela Tensions 

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. May 27, 2025: Guyana is officially headed to the polls on September 1, 2025, following an announcement by President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who has declared the date for the country’s General and Regional Elections. The announcement was made Sunday evening during national celebrations marking Guyana’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The Guyana election announcement comes as Venezuela held regional elections in El Dorado, Bolivar State, Venezuela, on May 25, 2025 and declared Guyana’s Essequibo as its 24th state. (Photo by PEDRO MATTEY/AFP via Getty Images)

President Ali stated that he will soon issue the formal proclamation to dissolve Parliament, in keeping with constitutional requirements. Under Guyana’s Constitution, elections must be held within three months of Parliament’s dissolution.

This declaration sets the stage for a pivotal and closely watched election, as Guyana navigates a period of rapid economic transformation spurred by its oil and gas sector, and rising geopolitical tensions over the Essequibo region, which remains the subject of a territorial dispute with neighboring Venezuela.

The announcement came just one day after Venezuela held symbolic legislative and regional elections for Guyana’s oil-rich Essequibo territory, despite a ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Venezuela to suspend such actions. Adding to the significance of the moment, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a formal statement on Monday, congratulating Guyana on its independence and expressing strong support for the country’s democratic and economic trajectory.

“On behalf of the Government of the United States, I extend warm congratulations to the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on your 59th Independence Day,” said Secretary Rubio. “The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to our partnership with Guyana, grounded in shared democratic values and a mutual dedication to regional security and prosperity.”

Rubio noted Guyana’s ongoing economic transformation under President Ali’s leadership, emphasizing the importance of transparent governance, the rule of law, and inclusive development. He reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to combating transnational crime, promoting energy and economic security, and supporting responsible private sector investment in Guyana.

But Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared the creation of a 24th Venezuelan state called “Guayana Esequiba” and installed a symbolic governor and eight deputies, even though no polling took place on Guyanese soil.

President Ali condemned the move, calling it a “threat” to Guyana’s sovereignty. “We will do everything to ensure our territorial integrity is kept intact,” he said, reiterating his government’s commitment to peace but vowing to defend Guyana’s internationally recognized borders.

As tensions remain high, political observers note that the upcoming elections will be shaped not only by domestic development and governance issues but also by Guyana’s strengthened stance on territorial sovereignty, a position that has gained urgency since the discovery of vast offshore oil reserves by ExxonMobil.

With political parties expected to intensify campaign activities in the coming weeks, the September 1 elections are poised to be a defining moment for Guyana’s democracy, economy, and global standing.

The last general elections were held in March 2020, following a protracted political crisis that drew widespread international attention and scrutiny.