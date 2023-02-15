‘Guy Ellis Was Excellence Itself’ – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, Deputy Prime Minister, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, and opposition leader Allen Chastanet have lamented the passing of veteran journalist Guy Ellis.

Ellis died suddenly on Sunday night at 78.

“To the family and friends of the late Guy Ellis, I wish to convey my sincere condolences to you on the loss of your loved one. Death always causes us to pause and reflect and my memories bring me to our boy days growing up on Water Works Road, filled with dreams and endless pursuits,” Prime Minister Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“I pray that you find comfort in the body of work that Guy has shared with this nation as a journalist; capturing so much of this nation’s history for future generations. May he rest in peace,” Pierre said.

“Guy Ellis was excellence itself. He exemplified the qualities of a true journalist- balanced, independent thought, analytical integrity, and accurate reporting,” Dr. Hilaire noted.

” He was a skillful editor and writer who always maintained the highest standards of his trade. In this era of fake news and information technology that has created instant journalists, the qualities of a Guy Ellis will be sorely missed. He is an example to be emulated by young aspiring St. Lucian journalists,” the Castries South MP said in a statement on behalf of his Ministry.

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet shared similar sentiments.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of Mr. Guy Ellis, a patriotic son of the soil, a media icon and someone whom I called a friend,” the former Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

Chastanet declared that Ellis will always be remembered as a Saint Lucian journalism legend.

“Guy’s passion for journalism inspired many and his contributions to the industry for over sixty years will forever be remembered. His professionalism and unwavering commitment to Saint Lucia will leave a lasting impact,” he observed.

Ellis was the former Managing Editor of two newspapers, the Voice and the Mirror.

He was also an international news correspondent, author and historian, journalism lecturer, and Consultant.

