‘Gunslinger’ tried to con cops about ‘licence’ Loop Jamaica

A man who reportedly declared to the police that he is a licensed firearm holder, was charged with breaches of the Firearms Act in Big Bridge, Little London, Westmoreland on Sunday, December 22, 2022.

Charged with possession of prohibited weapon and unauthorised possession of ammunition is 36-year-old Jason Barrett of Rose Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Little London police are that about 12:20 am, Barrett was seen at a shop in Big Bridge with a bulge in his waistband.

He was accosted by the police and searched, resulting in a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition being taken from him.

Barrett reportedly professed that he is a licensed firearm holder, stating that he had left his firearm licence at home.

Several attempts were subsequently made by the police to confirm his status, including him being escorted to his house.

Once there, he reportedly changed his tune and confessed that he is not the holder of a firearm licence.

Barrett was subsequently charged by the police.

His court date is being finalised.

