‘Guns’ surrenders to cops after allegedly pulling firearm on spouse Loop Jamaica

A bike taxi operator from Grange district in Hanover has been slapped with two charges following a dispute with the mother of his child at their home just over a week ago.

The accused, Robert Peterkin, otherwise called ‘Guns’, allegedly pulled a firearm on his spouse during the dispute, which allegedly stemmed from disagreements about the care of their child.

Reports from the Green Island police are that about 10am on November 24, Peterkin and his spouse were engaged in a verbal spat. Peterkin reportedly hit the woman in the face and then allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed it at her.

The police said the woman fled and reported the incident, however, Peterkin is said to have fled upon the approach of the law enforcement officers who responded.

Investigators continued to probe the incident and prepared a warrant for him, however, he was not found during the operation.

According to the police, Peterkin turned himself in on December 1 and was later charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

He was charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm. His court date is being arranged, the police said.

NewsAmericasNow.com