Gunna’s Legal Team Again Denies Snitching As Pressure Mounts On Rapper

Gunna’s attorney is again disputing claims by a popular publication that he has given evidence against his co-defendant, Young Thug.

Gunna was released from jail days ahead of Christmas last year after taking a guilty plea deal. The rapper’s lawyer had revealed that he had taken an Alford Plea deal but that he had not given any evidence against his YSL co-defendants.

The rapper’s lawyer has issued a new statement asserting that he has not “snitched,” contrary to reports online that speculated on whether he can be called by the state and the possible evidence the state has gathered from him that they would need to corroborate with him on the stand.

In an Okayplayer story shared on Sunday, the publication spoke to a handful of legal experts as they explained the Alford Plea that Gunna took and speculated about whether he is likely to be called to testify.

His attorney, Steve Sadow, released a statement clarifying that the artist is innocent.

“Gunna has never been interviewed by or cooperated with law enforcement or prosecutors in the RICO case,” the statement read. “Nor have his attorneys proffered information on his behalf.”

The statement added, “What was said at his Alford plea hearing was solely to resolve his own case. It cannot be used by the prosecution against Young Thug or any other defendant.”

Previously, Gunna had released a statement after his release noting that he did not plan to cooperate with authorities in the ongoing case.

Part of the statement said, “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Gunna received a five-year sentence as part of his plea bargain, but that was commuted to one year for time served and the rest of the years suspended instead of community service and probation.

In the meantime, the YSL RICO case continues with ongoing jury selection that is expected to last several more weeks. Along with Gunna, seven (7) other defendants had taken plea deals and were released on conditions similar to Gunna. The remaining defendants amount to 14, including Young Thug, remain in jail as they await trial for racketeering.