Guillermo Salinas ta sinti su mes hopi reconforta despues di reunion cu Formador Wever-Croes

The content originally appeared on: Diario
ORANJESTAD (AAN) – Fundacion “Fiestas Patrias, Peruanos en Aruba” a reuni cu Formador Wever-Croes, den cuadro di formacion di Gobierno.
