Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Welcomes Baby Girl Iceland Davis

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir welcomed their second child together.

A month after the Davis couple revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, the couple on Thursday revealed that they welcomed their daughter, whose name is Iceland Ka’oir Davis. Keyshia Ka’oir shared a post on her Instagram account where she revealed that their daughter was born on February 8, 2023.

“Our little princess is here! Beautiful & Healthy! Iceland Ka’oire Davis,” she wrote with the pink heart emojis.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia are seen looking at and beaming at the baby. The post received more than 150k likes and congratulatory messages from the likes of Trina, City Girls rapper JT, and others. There were also many reactions to the baby’s name, which is similarly spelled to that of the country Iceland and the UK grocery store brand of the same name.

“Icelynn would have been ok,” one follower wrote. “Congrats but really Keyshia da name ice and Iceland ok,” another said. “Did they really name her Iceland,” another said.

Fans also reacted to Keyshia Ka’oir giving birth to the couple’s second child in two years, as they only shared two months ago that they were expecting.

Last month, the businesswoman shared that her second child with Gucci is going to be a baby girl. The couple previously welcomed baby Ice Davis in 2020. Both of them also have children from previous unions, but the youngest members of the Davis family certainly will keep their big sisters and brothers happy.

Ka’oir and Gucci surprised their fans with the news of her pregnancy in September, and Ka’oir also shared the sweet moment she revealed that they were about to have another baby.

“Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With,” she captioned the video referencing one of Gucci’s lyrics from earlier in the year.

Gucci Mane also rapped last year that he was thinking about his life and wanted to have another baby with his wife so his son could have someone to play with.