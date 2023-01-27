GPF’s Mounted Branch gets 2 new stallions

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
GPF’s Mounted Branch gets 2 new stallions
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Commander of Regional Police Division Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo), Senior Superintendent Raphael Rose on Wednesday received a donation of two stallion horses from Mr. Theodore and Chris Faria of Kawa-chee Farm and Entity.

This was the fulfillment of a promise made previously to Commissioner of Police Mr. Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ Mr. Ravindradat Budhram.

A statement from police headquarters said the two stallions will be added to the Force’s Mounted Branch.

The horses were handed over to Sergeant 20534 John of the Mounted Branch Unit Region 9 in the presence of Regional Commander Rose, Inspector Leitch, Sergeant Joseph and Sergeant Bernard.

See also

Commander Rose, in his remarks, thanked the donors and reiterated the importance of having an excellent relationship between the police and members of the public.

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols