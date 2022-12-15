Gov’t looking to finalise data protection Act regulations Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Government is looking to finalise supporting regulations in time for the 2020 Data Protection Act’s full implementation, slated for December 2023.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Daryl Vaz, emphasises that stakeholder input will be crucial to achieving this outcome.

“The Information Commissioner and the Government cannot do it alone. We need entities such as the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP) to assist in the process. [This is because] a cadre of private professionals will be required to advise businesses on compliance, assist groups in developing guidelines, and act as data protection officers,” Mr. Vaz said.

He was speaking during the recently concluded IAPP Caribbean KnowledgeNet Chapter meeting, at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus in St. Andrew.

The impending islandwide rollout of the National Identification System (NIDS) has amplified the need to have the attendant regulations finalised and the legislation fully effected.

Both will ensure that privacy and personal data are safeguarded as Jamaica progresses in its digital transformation.

The Office of the Information Commissioner is responsible for monitoring compliance with the Act and the attendant regulations.

To date, it has embarked on several sensitisation campaigns to heighten public and private-sector stakeholder awareness about the data-protection standards, obligations of data controllers, and attaining compliance.

Minister Vaz indicated that further efforts will be ongoing in this regard as the Office continues to increase its complement.

