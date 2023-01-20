Government, Opposition MPs Sworn in for the New Parliamentary Term of the Nevis Island Assembly

Black Immigrant Daily News

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, January 1, 2023 (NIA) — Government and Opposition members were on January 19, 2023 sworn in as Members of the Nevis Island Assembly during the opening session of the new parliamentary term of the Honourable House.

Thursday’s session was the first convening of the Assembly since the Nevis Island Elections which were held on December 12, 2022, and began with the election of a new President in Her Honour Michelle J.S. Slack.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Leader of the Concerned Citizens Movement-led Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet took the Oath as Parliamentary Representative for St. John; Hon. Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier, took the Oath as Parliamentary Representative for St. George; Hon. Spencer Brand swore an Oath as Parliamentary Representative for St. Paul; Senator Hon. Troy Liburd affirmed the Oath as a nominated MP; and Senator Hon. M. Jahnel Nisbett swore an Oath as a nominated MP.

On the Opposition benches, Hon. Janice Daniel-Hodge took the Oath as Parliamentary Representative for St. James; and Hon. Cleone Stapleton-Simmonds was sworn in as Parliamentary Representative for St. Thomas.

Her Honour, Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd delivered the 2023 Throne Speech.

Present at the auspicious occasion were Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis; Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Deputy Prime Minister; several other members of the Federal Cabinet; members of the diplomatic and business community; officials from Ministries within the NIA; Heads of various statutory agencies, as well as citizens and residents.

