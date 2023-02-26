Government gives up the Miss Cayman Islands Universe franchise Loop Cayman Islands

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Ministry of Tourism and Transport, with the support of the Cabinet, has announced it has relinquished the Miss Cayman Islands Universe (MCIU) franchise. The Ministry has advised the Miss Universe Organization of this decision and has consulted with the Chair of the local organizing committee accordingly.

Explaining the reasons behind the decision, Hon. Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport, said: “The Cayman Islands Tourism industry is still in recovery and the Ministry is heavily focused on driving visitation and returning tourism arrivals back to pre-pandemic levels.”

Minister Bryan added:

Consequently, I am hopeful that a private sector entity will step up and take over the franchise, because in addition to offering tremendous empowerment opportunities for young women, it also allows them to act as positive role models for other young women, and represent the Cayman Islands as a cultural ambassador. On this basis going forward, I can confirm that the Ministry of Tourism will continue to provide its support to the subsequent holder of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe franchise.

The new reigning queen, Ms. Chloe Powery-Doxey, will continue to act as the representative of the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant with the support of the local organising committee, which will oversee Ms. Powery-Doxey’s activities until August 31st, 2023, when her reign officially comes to an end.

The MCIU committee is currently planning the official Crowning for Ms. Powery-Doxey and aims to host this small event before the end of March 2023.

In thanking the MCIU Committee for their hard work over the years, Minister Bryan said:

I would like to take this opportunity to gratefully acknowledge and thank each committee member for their sterling commitment to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant, and for the guidance and support they have offered to the many young ladies who have ascended to the role of Miss Cayman Islands Universe under their tutelage. I wish each of the committee members all the best in their future endeavours.

NewsAmericasNow.com