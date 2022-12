The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Government Commences payment of Back-Pay to Public Servants

Prime Minister the Hon. Gaston Browne on Thursday announced that his administration has commenced the payment of back-pay to public servants as promised a few months ago.

He said that the Treasury of Antigua and Barbuda has confirmed that the payments are being made to the banks between today and tomorrow Friday.

Here is a clip of Prime Minister Browne making the announcement.

