Gobernador Boekhoudt a huramenta Marinus de Werd como hues na Corte Comun di Husticia

The content originally appeared on: Diario
ORANJESTAD (AAN):  Riba dialuna 17 di mei Gobernador di Aruba,  Alfonso Boekhoudt, a huramenta señor mr. Marinus M. de Werd como hues na Corte Comun…
