Global tourism centre and CAF to strengthen ties Loop Jamaica

Plans are in gear to strengthen ties between the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) and the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF).

This follows a meeting with the Co-Chair of the GTRCMC and Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, CAF representatives and other Caribbean Ministers of Tourism, in the margins of FITUR in Spain.

The discussions centred around capacity building, sustainability and resilience for tourism-dependent countries and how the CAF can support in these various areas.

“Most of the Caribbean remains a highly tourism-dependent region that is extremely vulnerable to disruptions like climatic events and pandemics. It is this vulnerability that has caused setbacks in our ability to recover quickly after these disruptions and this is why building resilience is critical for our survival. I am pleased that CAF is interested in supporting the Caribbean and specifically Jamaica’s Global Resilience Centre as part of efforts to build tourism resilience,” said Co-Chair of the GTRCMC and Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett.

The Development Bank of Latin America seeks to promote a sustainable development model through credit, non-refundable resources, and support in the technical and financial structuring of projects in the public and private sectors in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The Centre welcomes additional partnerships and support like this as it will undoubtedly help to accelerate our mandate to assist destination preparedness, management and recovery from disruptions that impact tourism and threaten economies and livelihoods globally,” Bartlett said.

“The timing is perfect as the GTRCMC works towards expanding Satellite Centres across the world, research capabilities and training among other project areas,” Bartlett added.

