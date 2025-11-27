Conocido Yolanda Ling a fayece Idea na St. Maarten pa impone 7.5% tax pa compranan haci online Conflicto Ukraine ta destrui comercio internacional Zahira a gana bon placa cu wega di Zodiac MetaCorp a laga traha un rolstoel special na Alemania Criadornan di bestia preocupa cu cachonan cu ta ataca nan bestianan y tambe cu hortamento
World News

Gasfield in northern Iraq hit by drone attack: Reports 

27 November 2025
A drone attack on Iraq’s Khor Mor gasfield has forced the facility to suspend operations, cutting off power across much of the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, according to media reports.

The attack was staged on Wednesday night at about 11:30pm local time (20:30 GMT), the Reuters news agency reported. It hit several gas storage tanks, resulting in an explosion and large fire that injured several workers, the agency said.

No casualties have been reported.

The focus of the attack appeared to be a disruption to the region’s “security and economic stability”, according to the Joint Operations Command, Iraq’s central military command.

According to local officials, 8 percent of the regional power grid has been affected, resulting in power cuts across the semi-autonomous region.

The Khor Mor gasfield is operated by the United Arab Emirates company Dana Gas and lies between the cities of Kirkuk and Sulaimaniyah in northern Iraq.

Field engineers say the gas tanks will take two to three days to repair, according to the AFP news agency, while the government and Dana Gas have dispatched teams to investigate the accident.

No group has claimed the attack yet, although the region’s gasfields have come under mysterious drone attacks in the past.

Earlier this week, a drone tried to attack the Khor Mor gasfield, but it was prevented from doing so by security forces, Reuters said.

Four workers were killed at the facility in a 2024 drone attack.

 

