Floyd Mayweather Is Team NBA YoungBoy, Says He’s “Very Talented”

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather says he’s proud of the rapper as he shared his love and support to the embattled NBA YoungBoy, who is facing a rash of criminal charges.

The rapper has a son named Kentrell Gaulden Jr. with Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya Mayweather and the two appear to be co-parenting even as he is on house arrest.

On Tuesday, while on The Pivot Podcast, the boxer spoke about his relationship with Youngboy Never Broke, which has not always been smooth as the rapper in the past put Mayweather on blast.

Floyd, however, said he’s proud of the rapper from where he’s coming. “I’m proud of [YoungBoy Never Broke Again], a very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists as far as in music. He’s got a cult-like following. I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him,” he said.

Mayweather seems to be on good terms with the Gaulden family as he has also been seen spending quality time with grandmother, Sherhonda, who is Youngboy’s mother. They were seen bonding over the Christmas holidays, which suggested a healthy family environment for the baby KJ.

Meanwhile, Floyd also addressed the rapper’s “street beef’ which has erupted recently, and sees several other young rappers like Lil Durk, NLE Choppa, and others being involved.

“I don’t want him to have beef with anyone. These kids beefing nowadays and don’t even know what they beefing for. So much talent. See what happens to these young kids, they dying on the regular — Pop Smoke. Just so many young rappers and young entertainers, period.” He said to the show host.

“I feel like NBA YoungBoy went away for a while — I like to say went to college for a little bit — he’s back and I’m proud of him. I’m proud of my daughter. And I only want the best for NBA YoungBoy. I’m going to continue to push him and push her for both of them to be great,” he said of the pair.

The rapper and Yaya began dating in late 2018, but their relationship has been mired by drama as Youngboy was seeing other women, including his present girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, who had a baby around the same time as Yaya in late 2020.

It’s unclear the status of their relationship at present, but Yaya is facing criminal charges for the 2020 stabbing of one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mothers, Lapattra Jacobs, multiple times.

Jacobs is said to have lost her baby as a result of the ordeal, while Yaya Mayweather could face up to 20-years in jail if convicted. Her trial is set for later this year.

In the meantime, NBA Youngboy has been beefing with his baby mothers, including Yaya, who he in a January track titled “Carry On,” claims that Yaya won’t let him see their son.

“She doesn’t want KJ to come, but then she tries to FaceTime him with me, but I don’t want to talk at all/I don’t give a fuck. Go tell the critics, bitch.”

However, fans of the rapper have shared support for Yaya as just a week prior, another baby mother of the rapper claims that he insisted that she send their son to him, but the rapper ended up leaving their one-year-old baby alone at his Airbnb. The woman had put the rapper on blast for kicking the baby out and neglecting the child despite her not wanting to send the baby in the first instance.