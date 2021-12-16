Five children dead and four injured after wind lifts bouncy castle into the air

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Five children died and four suffered serious injuries when they fell 32 feet (10 meters) from a bouncy castle lifted into the air by wind at a school event in Australia on Thursday.

Children at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, on the north coast of Tasmania, were attending an end-of-school activity day when the tragedy occurred.

“Nine grade 5/6 Hillcrest Primary School students fell from a height of around 10 meters after a significant local wind event caused a jumping castle and several inflatable “zorb” balls to lift into the air about 10 a.m.,” Tasmanian Police said in a statement.

The five children killed include three boys and two girls. Police released their names on Friday, with the permission of their families. They are Addison Stewart, 11, and Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones and Peter Dodt, who were 12.

Three of the injured children are still in hospital, police also said.

