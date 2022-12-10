Fish vendor killed, dumped in sea near King’s Wharf

Black Immigrant Daily News

King’s Wharf, San Fernando

The body of the man found at sea near King’s Wharf in San Fernando on Saturday has been identified as Ricky Worrell, of Marabella.

The nude body was seen floating in the Gulf of Paria at around 4 am on Saturday.

The body was brought onshore, and the police and the DMO observed what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the chest and back.

His pickup van was parked nearby. Worrell, also called Flay Guard, was a fish vendor at the wharf.

His murder has brought the toll to 572, surpassing 2008’s total figure of 550.

That year was considered the deadliest year in this country’s history.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau (Region III) police, including Sgt Deo and PC Ramoutar visited the scene.

When Newsday visited King’s Wharf, people declined to comment.

No one has been arrested.

NewsAmericasNow.com