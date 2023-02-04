First Lady meets with CNOOC to discuss collaboration

Black Immigrant Daily News

First Lady Arya Ali during the meeting with CNOOC

Guyana’s First Lady, Arya Ali, earlier this week met with the President of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) International, Tian Lixin, to explore areas for collaboration between the oil company and her office.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the dedication ceremony for Guyana’s third floating, production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) vessel, Prosperity, which the First Lady was named the godmother of.

During this ceremony, Ali seized the opportunity to highlight a number of transformational initiatives which she has embarked on since assuming office, including the menstrual hygiene initiative, a project which aims to end period poverty in Guyana, and many more.“My work focuses heavily on the welfare of people and findings permanent solutions that improve their standard of living,” Ali told the CNOOC President.

Lixin was also updated on the status of several other projects and programmes including the National Beautification Project and the InclusAbility initiative which seeks to better integrate persons with disabilities into society.

“These social programmes are tailored to the needs of pockets of groups which have historically felt excluded or have been overlooked in the past. Ensuring that their voices are heard and interests are protected is part of our mission of creating a ‘One Guyana’,” the First Lady added.

Expressing appreciation for the opportunity to know more about the needs of the people of Guyana, Lixin shared that CNOOC remains committed to ensuring it plays its part in contributing to the development of Guyana in a responsible way.

He added that CNOOC has a budget dedicated to corporate social responsibility (CSR) and this is a demonstration of the company’s willingness to support efforts to improve the lives of the people of Guyana.

Subsequently, Ali presented Lixin with a copy of the “Rupununi: Rediscovering a Lost World” publication.

NewsAmericasNow.com