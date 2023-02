The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Tobago recorded its first murder for 2023 on Thursday morning.

Police told Newsday Nigel Sandy of Plymouth was shot dead near his home just before 7 am by unknown gunmen.

Newsday understands Sandy was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

For the same period in 2022, Tobago had had no murders as yet.This story will be updated as more information comes to hand.

