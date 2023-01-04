Fire erupts at Christ Church Secondary School

Black Immigrant Daily News

Firefighters at the Christ Church Secondary School

The Guyana Fire Service this afternoon responded to an incident at the Christ Church Secondary School located at Camp and Middle Streets, Georgetown.

Firefighters are currently at the scene and from all indications, a fire had started in the school’s science lab.

INews understands that the fire was contained.

Education Minister Priya Manickchand and Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn are also on the site.

This is a developing story and INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

