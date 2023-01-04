Fire erupts at Christ Church Secondary School

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Fire erupts at Christ Church Secondary School
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Firefighters at the Christ Church Secondary School

The Guyana Fire Service this afternoon responded to an incident at the Christ Church Secondary School located at Camp and Middle Streets, Georgetown.

Firefighters are currently at the scene and from all indications, a fire had started in the school’s science lab.

INews understands that the fire was contained.

Firefighters at the Christ Church Secondary School

Education Minister Priya Manickchand and Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn are also on the site.

See also

This is a developing story and INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

NewsAmericasNow.com

Dutch Caribbean News Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols