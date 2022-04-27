Female suicide bomber behind Karachi attack that killed 3 Chinese citizens: police

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Three teachers from China and a driver have been killed in a suspected suicide bombing near a Chinese language learning center in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi.

The four were in a van near the University of Karachi’s Confucius Institute when the blast ripped through the vehicle on Tuesday evening, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah told CNN.

A female suicide bomber was responsible for the attack, the Karachi police said in a statement. CCTV footage shared by the police showed a woman clad in a Burka detonated herself outside the Confucius Institute.

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group from Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan, claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.

In a statement shared with CNN, the BLA said the Confucius Institute was targeted because it is a “symbol of Chinese economic, cultural and political expansionism.”

